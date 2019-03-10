President Rodrigo Duterte distributed Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) for the agrarian reform beneficiaries in Negros Occidental as he fired a broadside against Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founding chairman Jose Maria Sison.

The distribution of certificates, led by Duterte, was done at the Balay Kauswagan in Sagay City. Duterte assisted by Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones.

A total of 3,423 CLOAs were distributed to the 2,495 agrarian reform beneficiaries.

In his speech delivered after the distribution of certificates, Duterte said the government gives land to members of the New People's Army who want to return to society.

“We are giving them lands, but without fertilizers… They need time to prepare. Maybe after five seasons of rice planting you will start to earn a little. You don’t have to go back to the rebel movement,” he said.

“For 53 years, you were fooled by just one person. Fifty-three years of killing. To this day, they haven’t even been able to successfully hold a single barangay. And when they arrive, they wreak havoc and fight over which land they want to occupy. I will not allow that to happen,” he added.

To help Communist rebels who choose to return to the folds of the law, the government has established the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

Under the program the government also provide financial, livelihood, educational and other assistance needed to help the former rebels who surrender to the government authorities. Robina Asido/DMS