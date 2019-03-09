Two persons on a motorcycle died in a collision with a truck collided in Camarines Norte Thursday morning.

According to a report by Camarines Norte provincial police, an Isuzu truck driven by Roberto Rafael collided with a Suzuki Raider 115 motorcycle driven by Nicole Pamesa with a backrider identified as Berna Pamesa in Purok 1, Batangay Colasi, Mercedes town.

A police report showed the motorcycle and truck were traversing the same direction when the truck suddenly lost control its brakes and hit the motorcycle.

The motorcycle riders were immediately sent to Camarines Norte Provincial Hospital but were pronounced dead upon arrival. The suspect is confined at Daet Doctors Hospital. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS