The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) arrested Makati City's No.2 most wanted person after hiding for almost three years.

In a media briefing, Major General Guillermo Eleazar, NCRPO director, presented Glenn Joseph Alompon arrested at the Davao International Airport last March 5.

The NCRPO Regional Special Operations Unit with the Davao police arrested Alompon by virtue of an alias warrant of arrest with no bail recommended issued by Judge Maximo De Leon of the Makati Regional Trial Court, Branch 143 on June 29, 2015.

Investigation disclosed that the accused killed Joel Alimodian in January 2015.

“He keeps on bullying me every time I walked in our barangay,” Alompon told reporters.

Eleazar asked how he killed Alimodian. The suspect said Alimodian ran after him holding a knife.

“He grabbed me at the back that’s why I stabbed him… I’m only defending myself,” he said.

When he knew police were looking for him, he went into hiding in various areas such as Pangasinan, Bulacan and the latest, in Davao.

The operation was conducted after Alimodian's father appeared at the RSOU office and sought assistance to arrest Alompon.

An informant revealed Alimodian was hiding in Davao.

“The operatives of RSOU then elicited additional information by using a female bogus social media account. The bogus account became friends with the accused and later sought Alompon's help to accompany her to travel in Davao. Thus, the operation was hatched at Davao International Airport,” said Eleazar.

Eleazar said the suspect even used a different name.

Alompon denied his identity to arresting officers and presented several documents and IDs with the name Ricky Peralta Rosete.

"I changed my name because they released a P50,000 reward money for my arrest," he said.

Relatives of the victim denied the statement of Alompon and asked him to release his two other accomplish. The witness in the incident even accused the suspect of using illegal drugs.

Eleazar urged the father not to agree a settlement and proceed to filing a case against the suspect.

Alompon is at the RSOU office for documentation and the warrant of arrest will be returned to the Makati court.

Due to this incident, Eleazar urged the public to stop bullying.

He said a person should not bully anyone as it triggers a person to commit a crime. Ella Dionisio/DMS