Four persons were killed while two were injured after unidentified suspects shot them during a wake in Infanta, Quezon Wednesday evening.

In a report from the Infanta municipal police station, victims were attending a wake at Purok Irrigation, Barangay Ilog when gunmen appeared and shot them several times around 8:45 pm. The suspects, armed with caliber .45 pistols, then fled.

“A telephone call received by this MPS ( municipal police station) from a concerned citizen... that there was a shooting incident at the aforesaid place of incident,” the report said.

Herman Cuento, 70; Leon Turgo Cuento, 73; Manuel Avellaneda Cuerdo, 41; and Michael Nuza Cuento, 50, were pronounced dead on arrival.

Maximo Junio Cuento, 65, and Napoleon Penamante Miras, 68, are in stable condition.

Authorities are hunting the gunmen. Ella Dionisio/DMS