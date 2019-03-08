Malacanang on Thursday distanced itself from the statement of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio that "honesty" should not be a campaign issue.

During the press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo apparently had a hard time answering if he agreed with the presidential daughter's position that honesty should not be an issue among those running for government posts.

"If I am a candidate, the issue would be performance, character...everything is included, even the behavior," he said.

"In other words, you want me to either agree or disagree with Mayor Sara...my answer there is she's entitled to her opinion. It's a free country," he added.

Asked if honesty is important for President Rodrigo Duterte, Panelo said he still has to ask him.

During the campaign rally of Hugpong ng Pagbabago senatorial-backed candidates in Paranaque City on Wednesday, Carpio was asked about the allegation of opposition senatorial bet Gary Alejano that Duterte's former close aide and senatorial candidate Christopher "Bong" Go used government fund for his campaign.

In an event with some local officials recently, T-shirts with Go's face were distributed.

Carpio, who heads HNP, a Davao-based regional party, said Go denied using public funds on his campaign and his supporters gave the T-shirts.

She also slammed Alejano, saying he is lying.

"So what shall we do about Alejano who is lying through his teeth about his dishonesty? I'm saying, all of them, no candidate never lies that's why honesty should not be an issue right now," she said.

Asked if a person facing plunder charge or who lied about his or her educational attainment could be considered as dishonest, Panelo said, "that's fraud."

HNP has been supporting the senatorial bid of former Senators Ramon Revilla Jr., who was acquitted in a controversial decision of the Sandiganbayan on his plunder case, and Jinggoy Estrada, who is just under temporary liberty as he is facing a plunder case.

Carpio's party is also endorsing the senatorial bid of Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos, who claimed to have graduated from Princeton University and the University of the Philippines Diliman College of Law. Both institutions, however, denied Marcos' claims. Celerina Monte/DMS