The military's Western Command (Wescom) denies the claim of Kalayaan Mayor Roberto del Mundo that Filipino fishermen were being harassed by Chinese in the sandbars near Pag-asa Island.

Capt. Cherryl Tindog, Wescom spokesperson, said based on their record there were a total of 15 Filipino fishing vessels monitored from January 2018 to March 5, 2019 in sandbars at the vicinity of Pag-asa Island.

“Our personnel have also been engaging the fishermen there to know their concerns and if they are being harassed. So far, up to this date, we have not received any complaint or report from them that they are being harassed or driven away from that area,” she added.

Tindog said the military is encouraging Filipino fishermen to continue their activity in the area.

“Hence, Wescom has been constantly encouraging the local fishermen to continue their fishing ventures in the area,” she said.

“In fact, we are fully supporting the government's shelter port project in Pag-asa that is being developed to assist our local fishermen undertaking economic activities thereat,”she added. Robina Asido/DMS