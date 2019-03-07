Malaysian Prime Minister Mahatir Mohammad arrived at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City Wednesday evening for a two-day official visit.

Mahathir's plane touched down at 7:45 pm. Mahathir. 93, was welcomed with military honors .

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea's wife, Betty, and Philippine Ambassador to Malaysia Charles Jose joined Acting Information and Communications Technology Secretary Eliseo Rio in welcoming Mahathir.

Mahatir will attend a business forum on Thursday morning for his first full day in the country.He will have a private meeting with former president and House Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Senate President Vicente Sotto III afterwards.

This is Mahathir's first visit to the Philippines since he became prime minister in 2017. During his previous terms as prime minister, Mahathir visited the Philippines in 1987 and 1994.

Mahathir's visit reciprocates Duterte's visit to Malaysia in July 2018.

The Malaysian prime minister will offer a wreath at the Jose Rizal Monument in Luneta.

From there he will proceed to Malacanang for the official welcome ceremony and a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte and cabinet members.

Mahatir and Duterte will have a "restricted meeting" followed by an expanded bilateral meeting by cabinet members.

The two leaders will deliver their statements to the press after the meetings. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS