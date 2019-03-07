General Koji Yamazaki, Chief of Staff of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF), visited Fort Magsaysay, one of the largest military camps in Asia, on Wednesday.

1Lt. Catherine Hapin, spokesperson of the 7th Infantry Division, said Yamazaki was welcomed by troops, led by Brigadier General Lenard Agustin, commander of the 7th Infantry Division, when he arrived at 9 am.

“Foreign military officials and dignitaries commonly visit Fort Ramon Magsaysay as it is recognized as one of the largest military training facilities in Asia,” she said.

Hapin said Fort Magsaysay's land area measures 45,837 hectares.

“The 7th ID is the administrator of the camp. Within the camp are several tenant military units such as the Armed Forces of the Philippines Special Operations Command (AFP SOCOM), the Light Reaction Regiment (LRR), the Army Artillery Regiment (AAR), Army Aviation Battalion, Special Forces Regiment (Airborne) or SFR (A) and the Manuever Center of the Training and Doctrine Command, Philippine Army,” she added.

Hapin said after the courtesy call to Agustin, Yamazaki toured the Special Forces Regiment Airborne.

She said Agustin “regards such visits as an honor, for foreign military calls are always an opportunity to enhance diplomatic ties and strengthen the military-to-military camaraderie.”

Yamazaki arrived in the country on March 3 for an official visit that will last until March 6.

Yamazaki also visited the Philippine Army headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City as well as the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) headquarter in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on Monday.

Yamazaki paid a courtesy call to the Army Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Macairog Alberto and AFP Chief of Staff General Benjamin Madrigal Jr. Robina Asido/DMS