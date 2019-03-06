Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Aaron Aquino on Tuesday said there is nothing new in a news report that persons inside jail cells are running illegal drugs activities in the country.

“It’s not news that the one running the drugs in our country is in jail,” Aquino said in a press conference in Quezon City.

He made the statement after being asked about confiscation of almost P200 million worth of shabu allegedly owned by a prisoner at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

“Secretary of Justice (Menardo Guevarra) I think is asking for investigation by the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) for this particular case on why (it is) happening,” said Aquino.

He said they have an office inside the NBP supported by intelligence units to provide them real-time information.

Aquino added illegal drugs transactions are not only happening inside the NBP that is why they are proposing local jails should be turned over to the Bureau of Jail and Management Penology.

“It’s all happening in local jails that’s why we have a proposal that these jails manned by provincial governor should be turned over to the Bureau of Jail and Management Penology because some people there can go out and do their job,” he said.

“It’s not only happening in the Philippines. You can ask all jails all around the world, they are doing that. That’s what is happening,” he added.

Aquino said he has close ties with international counterparts who told him they have the same problem.

Asked what he thinks about the situation, Aquino said it is better to ask the ones handling prisons.

“Ask leaders of NBP. They will answer you,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS