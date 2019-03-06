Malacanang admitted on Tuesday that information provided by foreign governments were the sources of the Duterte administration's list of narco-politicians.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Palace sees nothing wrong if other countries were wiretapping suspected Filipino criminals.

"There's no law that prohibits that if we're given information. In fact, we should be thankful that we are being provided with information relative to criminal activities in this country," he said.

Under the Philippine law, wiretapping is only allowed when there is a court order.

Panelo said the Philippines has no capability to intercept conversation of the criminals.

Panelo, who is the chief presidential legal counsel, said that for him, it was okay for foreign countries to spy on criminal activities in the country.

"In the interaction of countries, there are agreement that they will be providing each other with information relative to criminal activities of the countries - in other words, they are helping each other," he said.

Panelo said the information came from Israel, America, Russia and China.

"In other words, they provide us with the information. If it's us only, we can't do anything, our instruments are obsolete," he said.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano has said his office would release the list of narco-politicians before the May elections to help the voters in scrutinizing those running for public office. Celerina Monte/DMS