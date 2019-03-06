President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a proposed executive order that aims to implement the Annex on Normalization in the peace deal between the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

Normalization is a process where communities can achieve their desired quality of life, which includes pursuit of sustainable livelihood and political participation within a peaceful deliberative society.

Part of the normalization process is the decommissioning of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces members, the MILF combatants.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, in a statement, said Duterte approved the proposed EO during the Cabinet meeting Monday night.

"The Chief Executive during the same Cabinet meeting approved the proposed Executive Order on the Implementation of the Annex on the Normalization under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro between the Government of the Philippines and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front which was led by Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unification Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr.," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said.

Under the comprehesive agreement on the Bangsamoro, the MILF forces have to undergo gradual decommissioning.

With the successful plebiscite, ratifying the Organic Law on the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and Duterte's appointment of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, 30 percent of the 30,000 to 40,000 MILF combatants will undergo decommissioning.

The Independent Decommissioning Body, led by three foreign experts, will oversee the process of decommissioning of the MILF forces and weapons.

Panelo could not give salient points of the EO that Duterte will issue. Celerina Monte/DMS