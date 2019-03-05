The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said they are validating a warning by US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to the Philippine government in entering contracts with Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei amid allegations the tech firm could be used by the Chinese government for spying.

“What is important here is if there is that kind of information we have to validate that. That is the work of our intelligence community… it’s dangerous to our national security,” said Police General Oscar Albayalde.

“We will look into it and their participation (in our country) is still small,” he added

Pompeo said last Friday American companies are the “best partners” when it comes to infrastructure, development and digital economy “because they operate the highest standards of transparency and adheres to rule of law.”

“The same cannot be said for Chinese state-run or state-backed enterprises,” Pompeo said.

Albayalde said though there is this kind of threats, they cannot stop a company from joining a bidding.

“We cannot prevent a company from joining a public bidding because are bidding is open. We will be violating the law if we stop these companies,” he said.

Recently, the Philippine government entered into a P20-billion contract with state-owned China International Telecommunication Construction Corporation (CITCC) for the “Safe Philippines” emergency response and monitoring system where Huawei will provide the equipment, including CCTV cameras. Ella Dionisio/DMS