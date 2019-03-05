President Rodrigo Duterte has criticized the opposition Otso Derecho senatorial bets during a campaign rally of the administration PDP-Laban senatorial candidates in Zamboanga City on Sunday.

Bringing with him the list of the opposition candidates, Duterte, in a speech, said the opposition senatorial candidates might go to hell.

"Otso Derecho, going to hell? The truth is what they only do is to criticize," he said.

He said former Interior and Local Government Secretary Mar Roxas was boastful, citing an instance in Cebu when the opposition bet only greeted a justice and snubbing the other low-ranking government officials.

"I said enough for you Mar, you're just a nanny. I don't know if you'll make him a senator," he said, adding that Roxas would lose to his former close aide Christopher "Bong" Go, also running for the Senate in the May polls.

Duterte also told the audience not to vote for Magdalo party-list Rep. Gary Alejano because he is a former rebel soldier, who along with his staunch critic, Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, staged mutiny in Makati City against the Arroyo administration.

He also questioned the capability of Paolo "Bam" Aquino, cousin of former President Benigno Aquino III.

"What significant (thing) have you done? What have you done that is really impressive?," he said.

As to lawyer Chel Diokno, the president said the opposition senatorial bet was not comparable to his father, former Senator Jose Wright Diokno.

He refused to comment on Samira Ali Gutoc, a Muslim senatorial candidate.

"Samira is a woman. I don't want to talk anything against her. That's the rule, if you're fighting with a woman, just shut up. Samira Ali Gutoc, so, I have nothing to say to you, ma'am," he said.

Duterte also slammed lawyers Romulo Macalintal and Erin Tanada, saying they are not good speakers as well.

Former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay is also running for the Senate under Otso Derecho.

Duterte has vowed to campaign for the PDP-Laban senatorial bets and his other party's guest candidates. Celerina Monte/DMS