President Rodrigo Duterte's approval is not needed if the Department of Interior and Local Government wants to release the names of those in the "narco-list," Malacanang said on Monday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said it is the judgment call of the DILG, as well as the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, if it wants to make public the list of local politicians allegedly involved in illegal drugs prior to the May elections.

"The President has already released that list so logically, he will not oppose that," he said.

Panelo, also the chief presidential legal counsel, said that the idea of presenting the narco-list is to help the electorates to know the kind of candidates to choose from.

"Now, the fear that it may destroy the presumption of innocence, to my mind, there is a judicial remedy for that. If you feel that you've been libeled, you can always go to the courts," he added.

Panelo said the government has to balance its duty, which includes the right to information of the people as enshrined in the Constitution.

DILG Secretary Eduardo Ano earlier said his office would release the list of the names of mayors, vice mayors, governors, vice governors, and congressmen who were allegedly involved in illegal drugs before the campaign period for local candidates on March 30.

However, some senators have been opposing the DILG plan. Celerina Monte/DMS