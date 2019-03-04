Authorities on Sunday recovered a floating brick of suspected cocaine along the shoreline of Baler, Aurora.

Philippine National Police spokesperson Col. Bernard Banac said a construction worker discovered the suspected cocaine at Brgy. Reserva in Baler at around 5am.

The cocaine brick weighed 1 kilogram and was wrapped in black plastic marked with “LEXUS”.

In a text message to The Daily Manila Shimbun, Banac said the cocaine could cost around P5.3 million.

“It’s not yet included in the report but based on DDB (Dangerous Drugs Board) valuation, it could be estimated at more or less Php 5,300,000.00,” he said.

The concerned citizen surrendered the cocaine to the barangay chairman who reported the incident to the authorities.

Immediately, the Aurora Provincial Police Office met with the barangay chairman who turned over the recovered item for examination.

Personnel from Baler Municipal Police Station were verifying and inspecting the entire shoreline, while intelligence operatives were conducting discrete monitoring.

All municipal police stations were also alerted for possible recovery of similar items in their respective areas of concern.

Last Friday, the PNP said it is beefing-up its capability for police airborne and seaborne operations to guard the country’s 36,000-kilometer coastline against intrusions by international drug smugglers, poachers and other criminal elements that use the maritime environment for illegal activities such as illegal drugs smuggling and kidnapping.

Director General Oscar Albayalde said their capability enhancement program include deployment of more floating and flying assets to boost police response against criminal activities in coastal waters, such as the recent recovery of cocaine in the eastern shores of the Philippines. Ella Dionisio/DMS