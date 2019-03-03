Alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) torched heavy equipment owned by a construction company in Cagayan last Thursday.

Lt. Col. Ramon Zagala, spokesman of the Philippine Army, said based on initial report the heavy equipment owned by Camia Construction Co. was burned by around 20 gunmen in the vicinity of Brgy. Agani, Alcala.

He failed to give information on the estimated damage of the properties but he noted the burned equipment includes three cement mixers, a compactor, a grader, and a dump truck.

“The equipment were being used in the construction of a concrete road and bridge in Brgy. Agani, Alcala, Cagayan as part of the developmental program of the province,” said Zagala.

“Cagayan is a main producer of agricultural products like rice, corn, peanut, beans, and fruits. The building of roads and bridges are crucial infrastructure that will enable farmers to transport their products to the local market,” he added.

Zagala said the 5th Infantry Division immediately conducted pursuit operation against the rebels.

“The Army denounces this atrocious act and will use all of its capabilities for perpetrators to face the bar of justice while continuing to support the local government units and other concerned agencies in the implementation of projects that will uplift the socio-economic condition of our people,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS