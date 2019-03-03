A passenger vessel ran aground Friday night in an island in Palawan but its 117 passengers were rescued and declared safe, a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) official said Saturday.

Capt. Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, said based on initial report the MV Milagrosa 3 ran aground at 221 yards north off Banda Point Bisucay Island Cuyo, Palawan at 11:35 pm.

He said the vessel was on its way to Iloilo from the port of Cuyo, Palawan.

“Immediately, personnel of Coast Guard Station Cuyo departed to render necessary assistance," he said.

"Likewise MRRV -4407 BRP Sindangan proceeded to Bisucay island, Cuyo , Palawan to conduct search and rescue and assistance,” he added.

As of Saturday, Balilo said all passengers of Milagrosa -3 have been rescued.

“They were brought to BRP Sindangan and then to Cuyo Port,” he said.

Balilo said the vessel is still stuck in the area.

He also noted that there is no report of possible oil spill and assured the PCG is monitoring the situation.

“PCG and crew of MV Milagrosa are monitoring the vessel,” Balilo said. Robina Asido/DMS