The Commission on Elections (Comelec) Saturday released the names of all nominees of party-list organizations running in the May 13 polls.

In its Twitter account, the Comelec posted the list of all participating 134 party-list groups and their respective nominees. In the 2016 elections, the Comelec allowed 115 accredited partylist organizations to participate.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said they want to enable voters to make an informed choice on which party to vote for.

“The release of the names of party-list nominees was effected to enhance the transparency of the electoral process and to enable voters to make an informed choice,” said Jimenez.

“While the Comelec maintains that, in a party-list elections, it is the party-list organization as a whole that should be evaluated by the electorate, it cannot be denied that the identity of the nominees remains a significant reference for voters,” said Jimenez. DMS