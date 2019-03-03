Six persons, of which five are students, died while nine were injured in a road mishap in Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental on Friday morning.

Capt. Danilo Santillan, Zamboanguita police chief, said the incident occurred at the National Highway in Barangay Mayabon, Zamboanguita involved a Toyota Hi-Ace vehicle and cargo truck.

Santillan said initial report revealed that due to the slippery road the utility vehicle driven by certain Jaypee Sara Sarad swerved and rammed to an approaching cargo truck driven by Elpedio delos Santos Jr. around 6:20 am.

He said the incident in the death of six passengers. They were identified as Joshua Busmeon, 18, Cherry Rose Kadusale, 17, Kevin Aguilar, 13, Cherry Ann Kadusale, 17, Christian Buenconsejo, 17, all participants of regional math sayaw representing Basay National High School and one still unidentified victim.

The injured victims were James Bagarinao, 18, John Mark Prestin, teacher, Elmar Toquero, 17, Justine Generoso, 18, Willie CJ Chua, Jessie May Cabanal, 18, Vanessa Ybanez, Genelyn Tabojara and Lawrence Remolino Villaver, while the driver of the two vehicles were unharmed.

Santillan said the victims were rushed to Siliman University Medical Center and Negros Provincial Hospital.

In a press release, the Department of Education said the victims were on their way home to Bayawan City in Negros Oriental following a competition in Cebu.

“DepEd, through its Region VII Office and Schools Division Office of Bayawan, is providing the victims and their families with the necessary assistance. Personnel of the field offices are at the hospital to closely monitor the condition of those injured and check any further assistance that can be extended,” it stated.

“The Department extends its sincerest condolences to the bereaved families, and expresses its wholehearted commitment to ensuring that they and the survivors receive adequate support as they go through this difficult time,” it added. Robina Asido/DMS