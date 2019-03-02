President Rodrigo Duterte could decide whether he would visit the United States after the midterm elections in May, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said on Friday.

The Filipino top diplomat made the statement during a joint press conference with visiting US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo at the Department of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Pasay City.

"Specific dates will have to wait for the end of elections because that's important," he said, citing Duterte is busy campaigning for his backed-senatorial candidates.

He said the US, under the administration of President Donald Trump, has been repeatedly inviting Duterte to visit America.

"The President has strong affection for President Trump," he said.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said while Duterte's possible visit to the US was tackled during Pompeo's meeting with him on Thursday night, there was no definite acceptance.

"The problem with the President is he cannot stand the temperature in the US, it's very cold...he does not like long haul (trips)," he said.

During the administration of then President Barack Obama, Duterte said he would not go to the US.

He even said the Philippines would distance from America after he received criticisms from Obama and other US officials on his bloody war on drugs.

But when Trump assumed office, the two leaders have become friends. Celerina Monte/DMS