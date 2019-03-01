President Rodrigo Duterte met Thursday night United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who arrived in the country for a two-day visit.

The closed-door meeting between the two officials took place for about 45 minutes at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

Prior to Pompeo's call on Duterte, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, one of the Cabinet members who joined in the meeting, said one of the talking points was on security, including the Mutual Defense Treaty of the two countries.

Lorenzana said it is now time to review the 1951 Philippine-US treaty.

Earlier, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte and Pompeo could also discuss the South China Sea issue.

Philippine officials also previously said the US supports Duterte's war on illegal drugs.

On Friday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. and Pompeo are set to hold bilateral talks, after which they will face the media at the Department of Foreign Affairs Office in Pasay City. Celerina Monte/DMS