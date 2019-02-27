Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat as part of her homecoming activities after being crowned.

After her courtesy call on Vice President Leni Robredo and in the Senate, Gray went to the Department of Tourism (DOT) to have a closed-door meeting with Puyat.

Wearing a simple red body con dress and a sash which reads "Miss Universe 2018," Gray graced the area and cheerfully faced the staff of DOT and the members of the press.

Gray received a tumbler and a book which highlights the "most beautiful places" in the country, according to Puyat, as a token of appreciation.

"Promoting Philippines is what I'm really passionate about really because I feel like people only knew what we had to offer, the level of interest. which is high. I feel like we have so much potential to share that to the rest of the world,"Gray said.

"I hope that in my own way of being Miss Universe 2018 I could work on promoting the Philippines not only through fashion but in every (way) that I can," she added.

Puyat told the reporters that during their brief private chat, they mostly talked about Gray's willingness and eagerness to promote the Philippines.

"She was talking about how she loves the Philippines. I told her 'wow, you're the first candidate who to act to promote the country' and she said 'yeah because I want to show the world,'" the tourism secretary said

"It's a continuing role. She wants to continue promoting the country. She goes not only through her clothes, because she like wearing Filipino (made) clothes," she added

When asked by reporters whether Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo's reaction on Gray's stance regarding the lowering of age of criminal responsibility affect her role in promoting the country, Puyat said "No, all she wants is to promote the country."

"[She wants] to promote the people. Everything's good. That's what's good about miss universe, it's all good news, good vibes and I think that' what we should show the whole world - that it's really more fun in the Philippines," she explained. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS