The Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA) on Tuesday issued cease and desist orders on establishments, including restaurants, which allegedly breached environmental laws in connection with the Manila Bay Rehabilitation Program.

LLDA issued five orders to establishments near Manila Bay that were releasing contaminative wastewater.

Among those given cease and desist orders were the Jollibee branch in Macapagal Boulevard, Max's Restaurant in Maria Orosa street, Ermita, HengFeng Kitchenette along Harrison Street and Lamer Catering.

The LLDA ordered all sources of wastewater including faucets, kitchen sinks, grease traps, lavatory, sewer lines in these establishments to be closed

Violations include non-compliance with the Republic Act 4850 and Republic Act 9275 or the Philippine Clean Water Act of 2004.

LLDA assistant general manager Generoso Dungo told The Daily Manila Shimbun in a phone interview these establishments may seek a temporary lifting order after they submit a request for re-sampling

"They need to submit a request for re-sampling and create an environmental action plan (to correct the violations) then they can file a temporary lifting order," Dungo said.

These establishments will also pay a penalty fee upon filing a temporary lifting order. Dungo said "they will pay 25 percent of their penalty (which is around) P17,000 to P200,000 depending on their violation."

Meanwhile, the agency approved the temporary lifting order filed by Gloria Maris, which was among the first establishments issued with cease and desist order.

The agency also issued notices of violation due to water pollution to Heritage Condominium Corp, Marina Square Properties, Federal Land, Ma. Natividad Building, Cultural Center of the Philippines, First Marbella Condominium Association, Gold Quest Premiere Resources, Libertad Tourist Development, Harrison Lodge, Overseas Welfare Workers Association building and Wellcross Freight Corporation.

Ex-parte or show cause orders were issued to Aloha Hotel, Ortiz Auto Leasing Philippines Corporation and Sarmiti Food Corporation.

"(We will give them) 15 days to comply," Dungo said. If within 15 days the said establishments did not explain to the authorities their violation, LLDA will issue them a cease and desist order, said Dungo.

To date, LLDA has issued a total of 16 cease and desist orders, 12 ex-parte orders and 35 notice of violation since the rehabilitation program for Manila Bay started last month. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS