Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has said she is not using government resources in any political or campaign event she has been attending.

Duterte-Carpio, founder and head of Davao-based Hugpong ng Pagbabago, has been active before in forging alliances with other regional and national political parties, prompting her to go around the country.

Since the campaign period, she has been visible in the campaign sorties of the senatorial candidates being supported by HNP.

"I do not use government resources, HNP caravan expenses are paid for by the governors of Davao Region and our rallies are fully funded by our local partners/allies/friends," she said in a text message on Monday night.

Some quarters have been wondering where the presidential daughter has been getting funds for her political activities.

Duterte-Carpio said for those who have been curious about her plan if she would run for president or not, they have to wait by January 2021.

"I meant the correct time to ask as a deadline is January 2021," she said.

"I wish they would not talk about me like that because individuals who have ambitions to become President will put me on top of their hate list," the mayor said.

Duterte-Carpio said she is only helping her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, get allies in the Senate so the remaining three years of his term will be less bumpy.

"I do not plan on running for President because everything in my life is far from what I have envisioned. I studied to be a doctor and then I became a lawyer. I wanted to be a housewife but I am now a politician. I have learned that my life is not mine, it is always God's will, in God's time, and planning is futile," she said. Celerina Monte/DMS