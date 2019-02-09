The Philippines and Japanese governments are silent over the comfort women statue unveiled in Aklan last Tuesday, according to Nelia Sancho, Manila coordinator of the International Solidarity Council for Redress.

''Still no (communication), they are still silent,” Sancho told The Daily Manila Shimbun in a phone interview.

This is the third statue built honoring comfort women victims during the World War II. The two statues in Roxas Boulevard, Manila and in San Pedro, Laguna were removed by local officials last year.

Asked if she will comply with the government if they request to remove the statue, Sancho said she has the right to express her advocacy in a peaceful way.

Sancho said having the statue in her property does not violate any law.

“Why should I comply? It is my property and I have the right to express in a peaceful way my advocacy for peace and women’s human rights,” she said.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono is expected to visit the country on February 9 to 11 after being invited by Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.

The two officials are set to meet on February 10 in Davao to hold bilateral discussions on areas of mutual interest, including political, economic, and people-to-people engagement.

DFA said they will especially tackle about the Japan’s support for infrastructure development and for Mindanao in the wake of the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

Kono is scheduled to call on President Rodrigo Duterte and meet with other Cabinet officials

He will also grace the inauguration ceremony of the Japanese Consulate General in Davao.

“The visit of Foreign Minister Kono is a testament to the strengthened strategic partnership between the Philippines and Japan, and an affirmation of our longstanding bilateral friendship,” DFA said in their statement. Ella Dionisio/DMS