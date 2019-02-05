Malacanang insisted on Monday that President Rodrigo Duterte just took a rest and there was nothing serious about his health condition.

This was after rumors came out on Sunday that Duterte passed away following his sudden non-appearance in an event in Tacloban City, Leyte last Friday.

"Why the need for medical report? He just took a rest and now (you are asking already) for a medical report?" said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a press briefing.

He said that under the Constitution, the President is only required to make public his medical report if he has a serious illness.

Panelo said the issue about Duterte's health seemed to persist because his critics "cannot accept the fact that this President appears to be indestructible and apparently immune from any illness despite his punishing schedule...they just kill him in their minds."

Panelo said there was no need to act against those who have been spreading rumors about Duterte's health since a majority of the Filipinos apparently were not afected.

Duterte skipped his speaking engagement in Tacloban City last Friday. He was instead represented by Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano.

Palace officials have said Duterte was not feeling well why he failed to attend the Barangay Summit on Peace and Order.

On Sunday, Duterte's long-time partner Cielito "Honeylet" Avancena posted on her Facebook page a video of the President at their home in Davao City proving that he was not dead.

He even mocked those who claimed that he passed away. Celerina Monte/DMS