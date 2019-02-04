Breaking the spate of rumors in social media that he had passed away, President Rodrigo Duterte appeared in a video on his partner Honeylet Avancena's Facebook page Sunday afternoon to disprove this.

''For those of you who believe in the news that I passed away, then I request of you, please pray for me for the eternal repose of my soul. Thank you,'' said Duterte, who wore a white T-shirt in the video.

Duterte added:'' My reaction to my passing away. I will ask God if .. he is available for interview. When I go there, what will be your message? I will bring it with me (whether it is from) priest, bishop, everybody. Even the last wish of drug addicts. I will bring it whether it be in heaven or hell.''

In the video, Duterte and Avancena showed a copy of today's Philippine Star.

Speculation about his health resurfaced last Friday when Duterte chose to skip an event in Leyte because he was not feeling well. DMS