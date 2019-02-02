President Rodrigo Duterte skipped on Friday his schedule in Tacloban City, Leyte.

Former presidential aide Christopher "Bong" Go said Duterte was "not feeling well."

Duterte was supposed to attend the Barangay Summit on Peace and Order in Tacloban at 4pm.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, in a separate message, added: ''I don't think that the President cancelling an event in Tacloban because he is not feeling well is a cause for concern.''

''Well, he is not Superman, every person does not feel well sometimes,'' said Panelo.

The 73-year old president has admitted he has been suffering from ailments but there was nothing serious about his condition. Celerina Monte/DMS