A peace consultant of the National Democratic Front (NDF) was killed in a shooting incident in Nueva Vizcaya Wednesday morning.

Supt. Chevalier Iringan, public information of the Cagayan Valley regional police, said the victim was Felix Randy Malayao, 49, a resident of Minanga Norte, San Pablo Isabela.

Iringan said the victim was shot by a gunman who boarded a Victory Liner bus while it was parked at a restaurant in Darapidap, Aritao.

"Suspect immediately fled in his getaway Yamaha Mio with his companion/driver," Iringan said.

Crime scene operatives recovered one fired bullet and two pieces fired cartridge case.

Iringan said the bodyr of Malayao was brought to Everlasting Funeral Homes at Poblacion, Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya for proper disposition.

Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, Cagayan Valley regional police director, ordered in-depth investigation of the incident. Robina Asido/DMS