Six alleged NPAs killed in encounter vs military in Camarines Sur
Six alleged New People's Army (NPA) rebels were killed in an encounter against the military in Tinambac, Camarines Sur Wednesday morning.
According to a report by the Bicol region police, elements of the Army's 83rd Infantry Battalion were conducting a combat-intelligence operation in Barangay Lupi when they encountered around 15 armed men.
The firefight, which started at 6 am, lasted for 20 minutes. Police said the gunmen retreated towards Barangay Tierra Nevada.
Aside from the six bodies of alleged NPA rebels, four M16 rifles, a grenade launcher and alleged subversive documents were retrieved by the military. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS