Six alleged New People's Army (NPA) rebels were killed in an encounter against the military in Tinambac, Camarines Sur Wednesday morning.

According to a report by the Bicol region police, elements of the Army's 83rd Infantry Battalion were conducting a combat-intelligence operation in Barangay Lupi when they encountered around 15 armed men.

The firefight, which started at 6 am, lasted for 20 minutes. Police said the gunmen retreated towards Barangay Tierra Nevada.

Aside from the six bodies of alleged NPA rebels, four M16 rifles, a grenade launcher and alleged subversive documents were retrieved by the military. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS