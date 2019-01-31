まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
28度-21度
両替レート
1万円=P4,770
$100=P5230

1月31日のまにら新聞から

Six alleged NPAs killed in encounter vs military in Camarines Sur

［ 98 words｜2019.1.31｜英字 ］

Six alleged New People's Army (NPA) rebels were killed in an encounter against the military in Tinambac, Camarines Sur Wednesday morning.

According to a report by the Bicol region police, elements of the Army's 83rd Infantry Battalion were conducting a combat-intelligence operation in Barangay Lupi when they encountered around 15 armed men.

The firefight, which started at 6 am, lasted for 20 minutes. Police said the gunmen retreated towards Barangay Tierra Nevada.

Aside from the six bodies of alleged NPA rebels, four M16 rifles, a grenade launcher and alleged subversive documents were retrieved by the military. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS