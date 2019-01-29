Despite being included in the list of candidates allowed to run as senators, the Commission on Elections (Comelec), said disqualification cases against Senator Aquilino Pimentel III and former senator Serge Osmena have not been dismissed.

In a press briefing Monday, Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said: “These stories are not yet over. We are still awaiting their resolutions. We asked the clerk of commission and they said the cases of Sen Koko and former senator Serge are not yet resolved.”

“It is still pending resolution. So, at this point, they are still with the division (level),” he added.

Asked why they were not included among the 13 names pending finality of cases, Jimenez said their cases are different.

“They (Osmeña, Pimentel) are on the list because they are not nuisance candidates. And, on the face of their COCs (Certificates of Candidacies), are not disqualified,” said Jimenez.

“(As for the 13), the decisions were based on the petition to declare them as nuisance candidates,” he added.

Pimentel is facing two disqualification cases, saying he has served two terms from 2007 to 2019.

Osmeña is facing perpetual disqualification after allegedly failing to file his Statement of Contributions and Expenditures during the 2010 and 2016 elections. DMS