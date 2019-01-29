A destroyer of Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) is arriving in the country on Tuesday morning.

Capt. Jonathan Zata, public affairs director of the Philippine Navy, said JS Ikazuchi, a Murasame class destroyer will arrive at Pier 9, South Harbor in Manila for a goodwill visit from January 29 to 31, 2019.

“Welcome ceremony and port briefing will be conducted upon arrival of the JMSDF vessel after a customary meeting procedure with the designated PN vessel at the vicinity of Corregidor Island,” he said.

Zata said this is the first visit made by a JMSDF vessel this year.

JMSDF vessels visited the country at least six times in 2018.

The first visit was made by JS Amagiri on February, JS Akizuki on April 13 followed by JS Osumi on April 26 and JS Setogiri on May 25.

The Escort Flotilla Four. composed of helicopter carrier Kaga. with five embarked SH-60K patrol helicopters, an Akizuki-class destroyer Suzutsuki , and a Murasame-class destroyer Inazuma arrived early September. It was followed by Murasame-class destroyer Akebono that arrived in the same month. Robina Asido/DMS