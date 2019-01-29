A military official ordered close monitoring of maritime waters in the Visayas region following the twin explosions in Jolo last Sunday.

“I have ordered all our troops, the Army, Navy and Air Force to closely monitor the maritime waters of the Visayas and all points of entry and exit in the islands of the region in tandem with other law enforcement agencies,” said Lt. Gen. Noel Clement, Central Command chief said Monday.

Clement assured people that the military will preserve normalcy.

“For the people in the Visayas, we assure you that your Armed Forces will continue its efforts to quell any attempt that would affect the normal situation in the whole region,” he said.

In his statement following the bombing, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana ordered heightened alert declared in the area.

“I have directed our troops to heighten their alert level, secure all places of worships and public places at once, and initiate pro-active security measures to thwart hostile plans,” he said.

“As we convey our sincerest condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and offer our sympathy to the peace-loving people of Sulu who are severely affected by this dastardly act, we assure our people that we will use the full force of the law to bring to justice the perpetrators behind this incident,” he added.

Clement condemned the bombing that so far killed 20 people with 112 wounded, including soldiers, coast Guard personnel, policemen and civilians.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this terror act that claimed the lives of innocent people in Jolo, Sulu. This kind of barbaric deed is aimed to undermine the resiliency of every peace-loving Filipino who have nurtured the bonds of unity in our nation despite our cultural and religious diversity,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS