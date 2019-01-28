Malacanang on Sunday condemned the two explosions that rocked a Catholic church in Jolo, Sulu and left at least 18 people dead and scores wounded.

“We condemn in the strongest possible term the bomb explosions that occurred inside and outside the Mt. Carmel Cathedral in Jolo this Sunday morning which left many soldiers and civilians dead and scores injured,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

He said the authorities are now investigating the brazen attacks, which include identifying the group behind the blast.

“We condole with the families of the victims that perished in this tragedy even as we attend to the injured and give succour to their families,” he said.

“By their act of terrorism and murder of soldiers and civilians, the enemies of the state have boldly challenged the capability of the government to secure the safety of the citizenry in that region,” he added.

The presidential spokesperson said the Armed Forces of the Philippines will rise to the challenge and crush these "godless" criminals.

He said the government will pursue to the ends of the earth the ruthless perpetrators behind the dastardly crime until every killer is brought to justice and put behind bars.

“The law will give them no mercy,” said Panelo.

Presidential Communications Operation Office Secretary Martin Andanar said authorities are now checking the CCTV cameras in the area.

“Our authorities are now checking the CCTV and were able to identify some persons who entered and pretend to attend the mass,” Andanar said in a radio interview.

He said security forces are still verifying and studying the CCTv footage before announcing any progress.

Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. said this is not the time to cower and be intimidated by such act.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the recent IED (improvised explosive device) attack at the Jolo Cathedral in Sulu that claimed the lives of soldiers and innocent civilians as we express our deepest condolences to the victims of this detestable act,” Galvez said in a statement.

“We have come a long way in our journey to achieve enduring peace in Mindanao. Now is not the time to cower and be intimidated by such a selfish and cowardly deed. Instead, let us show that we can work together and push through with our collective aspiration for a peaceful, united, and progressive Mindanao,” he added.

Galvez called on the public to stay calm and refrain from aggravating the situation by issuing speculations, particularly on social media.

“Let us wait for the proper authorities to complete the investigation,” he said.

“We urge everyone to be vigilant and united in seeking justice for the victims. Let’s trust that the perpetrators will immediately be brought to justice and face the full consequences of their actions,” he said.

The blast that happened inside and outside the church resulted to 18 people dead and 82 others wounded. Ella Dionisio/DMS