まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
29度-24度
両替レート
1万円=P4,750
$100=P5,230

1月27日のまにら新聞から

Four Indian nationals arrested for alleged frustrated murder in Albay

［ 98 words｜2019.1.27｜英字 ］

Four Indian nationals accused of frustrated murder were arrested by authorities in Legazpi City Friday evening.

A report said joint police personnel arrested the foreigners around 6 pm at Barangay Sagmin, Old Albay District.

The suspects were Yanamala Kishore, a.k.a. “Yanamala Kishore Nani”, 23 y/o; Vattikonda Navya, a.k.a. “Navya Vattikonda”, 23 y/o; Yenagandula Nikhil, a.k.a. “Nikhil Binhu”, 20 y/o; and Kagitha Madhu Krishna, police said.

A police officer from the Legazpi City police station said the four Indians planned to kill a countryman last August 25, 2018 but failed. Bail of P200,000 each were imposed on them. Ella Dionisio/DMS