Four Indian nationals accused of frustrated murder were arrested by authorities in Legazpi City Friday evening.

A report said joint police personnel arrested the foreigners around 6 pm at Barangay Sagmin, Old Albay District.

The suspects were Yanamala Kishore, a.k.a. “Yanamala Kishore Nani”, 23 y/o; Vattikonda Navya, a.k.a. “Navya Vattikonda”, 23 y/o; Yenagandula Nikhil, a.k.a. “Nikhil Binhu”, 20 y/o; and Kagitha Madhu Krishna, police said.

A police officer from the Legazpi City police station said the four Indians planned to kill a countryman last August 25, 2018 but failed. Bail of P200,000 each were imposed on them. Ella Dionisio/DMS