The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Friday said they were able to arrest 163 foreigners in anti-illegal drugs operations.

In a forum in Quezon City, PDEA Plans and Operations Service Deputy Director Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc said from July 1, 2016 to December 31, 2018, they were able to arrest 167,135 personalities involved in illegal drugs.

“Out of the 167, 135 personalities arrested, 163 are foreign nationals including 55 members of African drug syndicate and Chinese drug syndicate,” Gadaoni-Tosoc said.

A total of 621 government workers were arrested, of which 292 were government employees, 262 elected officials and 67 uniformed personnel.

Out of the 621, 179 elected officials were arrested for 2018 including a provincial b0ard member, four municipal councilors, and one city councilor.

PDEA conducted a total of 117, 385 anti-drug operations since 2016 which resulted to the death of 5,104 drug personalities.

“For this month (December), 54 personalities died out of the 2,870 arrested,” she added.

For nearly two years, PDEA seized a total of 25.62 billion illegal drugs, marijuana, controlled precursor and essential chemicals; laboratory equipment; and others while a total of 18.83 billion worth of shabu were seized.

“For calendar year 2018, a total of 450.52 kilos of shabu were smuggled into the country. 94.67 kilos were smuggled thru mail and parcel services while 355.85 kilos were smuggled thru seaport,” Gadaoni-Tosoc said.

A total of 271 dens were dismantled nationwide, 14 clandestine laboratories and 285 dismantled dens and clandestine laboratories.

PDEA said out of the 42,044 barangays in the country, a total of 9,999 were declared drug clear.

Derrick Carreon, PDEA spokesperson, said local government officials whose areas were declared drug-free should put safeguards to prevent illegal drug activities from returning.

“What is important here and Director General Aaron Aquino is saying, once the barangay was cleared, the authorities should make sure there will be no resurgence of illegal drug activities in their area,” Carreon said.

PDEA said there were 316,494 surrenderers who "graduated" from the government's Recovery and Wellness Program (RWP) while 156,229 were from PNP-initiated RWPs.

Meanwhile, 160, 531 "graduated" from supported community centers.

PDEA said under their "Balay Silangan" program, 23 shelters were established from July 2016 up to December 2018, where there are 64 graduates. Of the 64 graduates, Carreon said 35 were employed. Ella Dionisio/DMS