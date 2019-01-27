The deputy police chief of Bacolod City Station 6 was killed by unidentified suspects in front of an elementary school Saturday morning.

Chief Inspector Charles Gever, Bacolod City police Station 8 chief, identified the victim as SPO4 Oscar Exaltado.

Gever said the incident transpired around 7:30 am in front of JR Torres Elementary School in Barangay Singcang Airport.

“He was on duty and going to work when the incident happened,” Gever told the Daily Manila Shimbun in a phone interview.

According to the witness, two unidentified suspects on board a motorcycle went to a SUV vehicle park near the area of the incident to pick up two more suspects.

The suspects, upon seeing Exaltado on the opposite lane, took a U-turn and tailed him before shooting the police officer.

The victim died on the spot after being shot in the head. Gever said investigation is ongoing for identities and motive of the suspects. Ella Dionisio/DMS