Vice Mayor Victor Perete is the acting mayor of Daraga, Albay after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and the regional Department of Interior and Local Government determined that Mayor Carlwyn Baldo is temporarily incapacitated from discharging the duties of local chief executive.

This was implemented by DILG Central Office Friday following a directive by the Comelec.

“This action by the Department is in accordance with the rule on succession provided in the Local Government Code. The Order issued by Regional Director Atty. Anthony Nuyda is effective immediately,” DILG spokesman Assistant Secretary Jonathan Malaya said in a statement.

Malaya said first councilor Jerry Rafael will be acting vice mayor in accordance with the Local Government Code.

“Any issuance by the former mayor designating an officer-in-charge in the municipality of Daraga is void and has no legal effect,” he said.

On January 22, Baldo was arrested in his home after authorities recovered the suspected getaway vehicle and two firearms from his possession.

The police also considered him as the primary suspect on the killing of AKO-Bicol Partylist Representative Rodel Batocabe and his bodyguard last December 22 2018.

News reports said Baldo is in the hospital hours after being arrested for experiencing high blood pressure and hyperventilation. Ella Dionisio/DMS