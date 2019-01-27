Local government units (LGUs) and barangays along the Manila Bay watershed area are expected to conduct weekly clean-up drives to hasten the rehabilitation of Manila Bay starting January 27 to coincide with the Manila Bay Rehabilitation Program kick-off activities, according to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

In a statement Saturday, DILG Secretary Eduardo M. A?o said the order of President Rodrigo Duterte is crystal clear regarding the rehabilitation of the Manila Bay and the weekly clean-up will ensure that this directive is enforced.

"The collective efforts and commitment of the LGUs and barangays within the Manila Bay watershed area would spell the difference in the rebirth and preservation of our Manila Bay," A?o said.

"As we all know, Manila Bay is polluted and partly, we have ourselves to blame. But it's not too late, we can still make amends," he added.

A?o directed 178 LGUs and 5,714 barangays inside the Manila Bay watershed area through DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2019-09 released on January 24, 2019 to "fulfill their roles and responsibilities pursuant to environmental laws that contribute to the rehabilitation of Manila Bay."

Section 20 of the Philippine Clean Water Act of 2004 provides that LGUs shall share the responsibility in the management and improvement of water quality within their jurisdictions.

In a separate memorandum, A?o enjoined the 5,714 barangays within the Manila Bay watershed area to participate in the kick-off activities for the launching of the Manila Bay Rehabilitation Project.

Through DILG Memorandum 2019-07, the DILG chief emphasized the vital role barangays and its officials play to "put an end to the decade-long problem of pollution in the waters of Manila Bay. DMS