One hundred thirty four party-list organizations remain in the running for the May 13, 2019 midterm polls.

This after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) released an updated list of remaining party-list organizations from those that filed their manifestations of intent to join the 2019 mid-term polls.

The number is higher than the 115 accredited partylists allowed by the Comelec to participate in the 2016 elections.

“Note that this is not the final list. The number assignments, however, are final,” said Comelec spokesman James Jimenez.

Asked how many organizations still have pending cases, Jimenez says the number is still “undetermined”.

A total of 182 party-list groups had submitted their intention to join the 2019 elections in October 2018. DMS