Two Marines were wounded in an encounter with alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) in Sultan Kudarat on Wednesday morning.

Major Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the 6th Infantry Division, said the Marine Battalion Landing Team 2 were on a KM 450 truck conducting security patrol in the vicinity of Datu Ito Adong, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat around 8:40 am when an anti-personnel mine exploded at a roadside.

“The explosion was followed by gunfire coming from the high ground of Sitio Ugangawon of Datu Ito Indong directly firing at the troops,” he said.

Encinas said the rebels withdrew after a five-minute firefight that resulted in the wounding of two soldiers. After the encounter, pursuit operation was conducted, he said. Robina Asido/DMS