The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Friday said they failed to got the support of Department of Education (DepEd) to conduct random drug testing of elementary students.

"Unfortunately, as of our last coordination or meeting with DepEd, we did not get their support in implementing drug testing random (on) school children on grade 10 and up," Derrick Carreon, PDEA spokesperson said in a forum in Quezon City.

Carreon said they have yet to meet DepEd officials.

But for the tertiary level, PDEA welcomed the order of Commission on Higher Education (CHED) chairman Prospero De Vera III to conduct random drug testing.

"We hope replicate this to perhaps on the secondary level because there is an increase on the number of rescued teenagers. Hopefully, also in grade school level even just random as preventive measure," he said.

CHED Memorandum order no. 18 dated October 26, 2018 said, “The local government units, the Philippine National Police or any authorized law enforcement agency may carry out any legitimate drug-related operation within the school premises, provided that the same will be coordinated with the concerned HEIs (higher educational institutions) prior to the conduct thereof."

The PNP also welcomed this development and assured the public they will not conduct buy-bust operations inside higher education institutions. Ella Dionisio/DMS