An alleged member of Abu Sayyaf Group was arrested in a law enforcement operation 11 years after an arrest warrant was issued by a court in Basilan in Zamboanga City Friday morning.

Chief Supt. Emmanuel Luis Licup, Zamboanga regional police director, named the suspect as Daud Isnani alias “Umbra”, 33, and a resident of Barangay Arena Blanco, Zamboanga City.

A police report said the operation was carried out by elements from Regional Anti-Criminality Task Group of Regional Intelligence Division 9, Zamboanga regional police, and Zamboanga City Police Station 6 around 7am at Barangay Talon-Talon.

Licup said Isnani has a standing seven-count warrant of arrest for kidnapping and serious illegal detention with no bail recommended issued on January 28, 2008 by the Regional Trial Court of Isabela City, Basilan province.

He is detained at Zamboanga City Police Station 6 for booking, mug shots and fingerprints before being turned over to Isabela City Regional Trial Court. Ella Dionisio/DMS