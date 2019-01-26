Malacanang welcomed on Friday the latest survey showing "good" satisfaction rating of President Rodrigo Duterte's Cabinet.

The Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showed people gave a “good” satisfaction rating to the Cabinet at +35 in December 2018 ? the highest rating for Duterte's official family for the year 2018.

"The satisfactory rating given to the President’s Cabinet certainly is a source of inspiration for us to work harder to give full realisation to the commitment of PRRD (Duterte) of providing comfortable life to the Filipinos," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said.

He noted Duterte's frequent reminder to the Cabinet members that they were on their respective positions "to serve" the public.

"Complacency has no room in the remaining three and a half years of the Administration as we marshall all our energies and talents in assisting the President give fruition to his single-minded goal of bringing about the desired changes in our society," said Panelo, who is also the chief presidential legal counsel.

"Once again, we urge our countrymen of whatever political strife and religious belief to set aside our differences and create a chain of harmony and peace that will propel our nation to development and progress. Let us be each brother’s keeper and let love reign amongst us," he added.

The SWS survey, which was conducted from Dec. 16 to 19 among 1,440 Filipino adults nationwide, said that 52 percent of them were satisfied with the Duterte administration's Cabinet while 17 percent were dissatisfied, bringing the net rating to +35 or "good." Celerina Monte/DMS