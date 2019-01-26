The Senate got “very good” public satisfaction rating, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released on Friday.

SWS said they found that 71 percent of Filipinos were satisfied and 13 percent were dissatisfied with the performance of the Senate.

“The net satisfaction rating of the Senate rose by one grade from good to very good, up by 10 points from +48 in September 2018 to +58 in December 2018,” It said.

SWS added the 10-point rise in the overall net satisfaction was due to increases in all areas, especially in Metro Manila at +57 in December.

Fifty-seven percent of Filipinos were satisfied and 17 percent were dissatisfied with the House of Representatives.

It said the House of Representatives’ net satisfaction rating stayed good, up by 4 points from +36 in September 2018 to +40 in December 2018.

“This is the highest since a good +42 in June 2016,” SWS said.

The four-point rise in the overall net satisfaction rating of the House of Representatives was due to increases in Metro Manila and the Visayas, combined with steady scores in Mindanao and Balance Luzon.

For Supreme Court, 54 percent were satisfied while 17 percent were dissatisfied. It stayed good, up by six points from +31 in September 2018 to +37 in December 2018.

The result is similar to the good +37 in December 2017.

The six-point improvement in the overall net satisfaction rating of the Supreme Court was due to increases in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, and the Visayas, combined with a slight decline in Mindanao from +29 in September to +27 in December.

For the Duterte Cabinet, 52 percent were satisfied and 17 percent were dissatisfied.

It is up by three points from good +32 in September 2018 to +35 in December 2018.

SWS said this is the highest since the good +38 in December 2017.

“The 3-point increase in the overall net satisfaction rating of the Cabinet was due to increases in Metro Manila and the Visayas, combined with a steady score in Balance Luzon and a slight decline in Mindanao,” it said.

The survey was conducted from December 16-19, 2018 using face-to-face interviews of 1,440 adults with sampling error margins of ±2.6 percent for national percentages, and ±5 percent each for Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao. Ella Dionisio/DMS