Troops, backed by artillery and aircraft, finally overran a terrorist camp in Lanao del Sur Friday morning but its leader, Abu Dar, one of the remaining key figures in the Marawi siege escaped.

Col. Romeo Brawner, commander of the 103rd Infantry Brigade, said the troops from the 103rd Infantry Brigade, seized the terrorist stronghold in the hinterlands of Sultan Dumalondong, Lanao del Sur around 5:20 am.

Brawner said no firearms and explosives were recovered at the camp but added government forces are still clearing the site while other forces are pursuing the terrorists, including Abu Dar.

Brawner said the terrorist group led by Abu Dar has been hiding in the hinterlands of Lanao del Sur where they are well versed of the terrain.

“Despite the enemy’s advantage over the terrain, our troops were able to gain ground and managed to penetrate their defensive lines through timely and accurate supporting fire,” he said.

“The splintered group then scattered for survival, abandoning their stronghold due to the intense ground and air support,” Brawner added.

Brawner said “immediate fire support was provided through artillery and helicopters. He added the camp had a training area, two tents and a small mosque.

“The site reveals several defensive positions to include running trenches and fortified bunkers. A training camp was also found some hundred meters from the terrorists' defensive lines,” he said.

Brawner said their sources told the military three terrorist members were killed while an undetermined number of enemies were critically wounded. Three government troops sustained slight wounds. Robina Asido/DMS

Story 4

PNP commemorates death of 44 commandos in Mamasapano

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday remembered the death of the 44 police commandos of the Special Action Force (SAF) who sacrificed their life in an encounter against local and foreign terrorists in Mamasapano, Maguindanao province in 2015.

The commemoration was led by PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde in memorial honors at the Special Action Force Memorial Park in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

Albayalde, along with National Capital Region Police Director Guillermo Eleazar, led the wreath-laying ceremony.

Also present at the wreath-laying ceremony were SAF Acting Director Chief Supt. Amado Empiso, PNP Chaplain, Superintendent Ronie Arong and Deputy Director Sr. Supt. Manuel Manolo.

"They accomplished their mission as true blue SAF troopers always do, but this time at the cost of their young lives," Albyalde said in his speech.

Albayalde told the family and relatives of fallen SAF 44 that the sacrifices the troops made are "never be in vain".

A 44-kilometer bike ride from Luneta Park in Manila to Sta. Rosa, Laguna will be conducted on January 27 in remembrance for the SAF 44.

On January 25, 2015, forty-four SAF commandos belonging to the 455th and 84th Special Action Companies were killed in line of duty during a police operation on a terrorist lair in Mamasapano, Maguindanao after they neutralized Malaysian bomb-maker Zulkipli Bin Hir alias Marwan.

Presidential Proclamation No. 164 issued by President Rodrgigo Duterte on February 21, 2017, declared January 25 of as National Day of Remembrance in honor of the heroic death of the 44 police commandos. Ella Dionisio/DMS