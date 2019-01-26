Malacanang urged on Friday the Office of the Ombudsman to immediately resolve the Mamasapano case, with former President Benigno Aquino III as one of the respondents.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the statement as the country marked the 4th anniversary of the botched anti-terrorist operation in Mamasapano, Maguindanao, resulting in the death of 44 police commandos on Jan. 25, 2015.

"Even as we continue to pray for the eternal repose of the souls of these gallant heroes who were recipients posthumously of the PNP (Philippine National Police) Medal of Valor (Medalya ng Kagitingan) and as we share in the grief of their bereaved families, we urge the Office of the Ombudsman to resolve with dispatch the case filed against those who recklessly placed them in mortal peril" he said in a statement.

"The nation demands justice for them as well as the prosecution of those responsible for the botched police operation," Panelo stressed.

The Ombudsman, in an earlier resolution, absolved Aquino from the case of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide charge, but indicted him for a less serious offense of usurpation of authority and graft.

Upon the motion filed by some relatives of the slain Special Action Force members, the Supreme Court ordered the Ombudsman to temporarily set aside its two decisions that saved the former president from the serious offense. It also directed the Sandiganbayan from not proceeding yet with the case.

Panelo said the country pay homage to the bravery and heroism of the 44 uniformed personnel known as the Fallen SAF 44.

"They offered and gave their lives for the country and the people," he said.

He said the Duterte administration would not allow similar incident from happening again.

"Never again will we allow a recurrence of such tragic event. Those in authority must learn from the mistakes of the past otherwise those valorous men in uniform would have died in vain," said Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel.

Through "Oplan Exodus," the SAF members conducted a secret operation against Malaysian terrorist Zulkifli Bin Hir, alias Marwan, with the imprimatur of Aquino and a few others, such as then suspended Police Director General Alan Purisima.

Marwan was killed in the operation. But while the SAF troopers were retreating, they encountered armed men, including members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front. Over 60 people died in the incident, including the SAF 44.

Meanwhile, on the complaint the government has not fully given its promised financial assistance, Panelo said he would check on the claim. Celerina Monte/DMS