The Commission on Elections (Comelec), sitting as the National Plebiscite Board of Canvassers, Friday night said ‘’Yes’’ votes won, which means the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) has been approved.

There were 1,540,017 ‘’ Yes’’ votes against 198,750 ‘’No’’ votes during the January 21 plebiscite.

“The Comelec, sitting en banc, proclaims Republic Act 11054, or the Organic Law for BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao), is deemed ratified, as majority of the votes cast of present ARMM (Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) is in favor of approval of the organic law,” said the proclamation by the national board of canvassers.

ARMM’s ratification of the BOL means it will be replaced by the BARMM.

Cotabato City joined the new region after it had 36,682 ‘’Yes’’ votes, while ‘’No’’ votes totaled 24,994.

Isabela City distanced itself from the new region while Basilan province voted to join.

Isabela City, capital of Basilan, had 22,441 ‘’No’’ votes, and 19,032 ‘’Yes’’ votes.

Basilan had 144,640 ‘’Yes’’votes, and 8,487 ‘’No’’ votes on the question on whether it will allow Isabela City to join BARMM.

“We follow the 'double majority rule' here. It means that the voters in Isabela City should agree to be included in the BARMM, while the residents in Basilan should consent to the inclusion of Isabela City," explained Comelec spokesman James Jimenez in an interview.

The national board of canvassers proceed to canvass votes from Cotabato City it received clarification from its audit group there were actually no discrepancies in the total ‘’Yes’’ and ‘’No’’ votes.

With the ratification of the BOL, the February 6 plebiscite will likely proceed.

The plebiscite will include the province of Lanao del Norte, except Iligan City; the municipalities of Aleosan, Carmen, Kabacan, Midsayap, Pikit, and Pigkawayan in the province of North Cotabato; and the 28 barangays that sought for voluntary inclusion.

In a previous interview, Jimenez said a win by ‘’No’’ votes in the January 21 plebiscite may render the February 6 referendum moot and academic. DMS