Four miners died while three remain missing while another was injured in a landslide in Agusan del Norte on Sunday, police reported Thursday.

In a report, regional police director, Chief Supt Gilbert Cruz, the fatalities were identified as Rene Gan-ungunIligan, Ramil Na?o Iligan, Casiano Tagunsulod Iligan and Tata Salasay.

Their bodies were sent to Sitio Kasagayan, Brgy. Pob. 2, Santiago, Agusan del Norte for proper disposition.

A survivor, identified as Alan Daging, was was brought to the Agusan del Norte Provincial Hospital in Brgy. Libertad, Butuan City.

"Said survivor cannot give exact details regarding the incident due to the injury he sustained," the report noted.

Cruz said initial report said the landslide occurred in the vicinity of Mount Manhupaw, boundary of Santiago and Jabonga, Agusan del Norte about 9 pm, January 20.

He said police were directed to coordinate with the military and the local government unit in the area to conduct search and rescue operation for the missing. Robina Asido/DMS