Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana assures that the government is ready to comply with the Supreme Court's order to submit a periodic report on the implementation of Martial Law in Mindanao in 2018..

“Yes, we are prepared,” said Lorenzana.

In an interview with reporters in Camp Aguinaldo Thursday, Department of National Defense (DND) spokesperson Arsenio Andolong emphasized that the DND respects the Supreme Court and assures that it will comply with its directives.

“We respect the Supreme Court’s mandate to ensure the legality of issues pertaining to our country especially with the issue of martial law and we will comply with their guidance to submit the periodic reports,” he said.

Andolong made his announcement after the Supreme Court ordered the Office of the Solicitor General to submit on Friday noon the DND’s monthly or periodic reports to Congress on the implementation of martial law in Mindanao from January 1, 2018 up to December 31 of the same year.

According to the Supreme Court, a preliminary assessment will be made by justices to determine if reports which contain highly confidential matters of the state would only be discussed in an executive session. Robina Asido/DMS